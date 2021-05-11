Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Business

555 upazila digital service centres to be constructed: Palak

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NATORE, May 11: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government will construct Upazila Digital Service and Employment Centre in 555 upazilas throughout the country to make digital services more effective for the people.
"A total of 555 Upazila Digital Service and Employment Centres will be constructed throughout the country to ensure public services for the people," he said while addressing 120 pair bench handover programme for six educational institutions at Singra upazila parishad on Tuesday.
Palak said these centres will ensure public services for the people along with helping build entrepreneurs.
"The government is working relentlessly for increasing and simplifying the citizen services in the public offices," he told the function, adding that twenty-four hours services will be provided through these centres.
Side by side, these resource centers will also impart training for creating freelancers, the state minister said.
To develop people with knowledge of information technology, he said the government has established Sheikh Russell Digital Laboratories at 8000 educational institutes as information technology has been made compulsory for the students from six to ten.
Mentioning that the net export earnings from the information technology sector has already crossed one billion US $, Palak said the sector has created employment for 15 lakh people and six and half lakh freelancers are working in the sector.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SJIBL celebrates its 20th Anniversary
Premier Cement posts Tk 16.6cr profit in Q1'21
HSBC Bangladesh launches digital payments solution for apparel sector
Baraka Patenga Power starts raising funds thru IPO June 13
Saudi Arabia’s GDP contracts 3.3pc in Q1
555 upazila digital service centres to be constructed: Palak
Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft