555 upazila digital service centres to be constructed: Palak

NATORE, May 11: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government will construct Upazila Digital Service and Employment Centre in 555 upazilas throughout the country to make digital services more effective for the people.

"A total of 555 Upazila Digital Service and Employment Centres will be constructed throughout the country to ensure public services for the people," he said while addressing 120 pair bench handover programme for six educational institutions at Singra upazila parishad on Tuesday.

Palak said these centres will ensure public services for the people along with helping build entrepreneurs.

"The government is working relentlessly for increasing and simplifying the citizen services in the public offices," he told the function, adding that twenty-four hours services will be provided through these centres.

Side by side, these resource centers will also impart training for creating freelancers, the state minister said.

To develop people with knowledge of information technology, he said the government has established Sheikh Russell Digital Laboratories at 8000 educational institutes as information technology has been made compulsory for the students from six to ten.

Mentioning that the net export earnings from the information technology sector has already crossed one billion US $, Palak said the sector has created employment for 15 lakh people and six and half lakh freelancers are working in the sector. -BSS





