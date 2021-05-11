Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Business

Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time

Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time

CHATTOGRAM, May 11: The Presidential elections of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), one of the apex trade bodies of the country, were held today amidst enthusiasm.
In the elections, Mahbubul Alam has been elected as the President for a record fifth consecutive time. Tarafdaer Ruhul Amin and Syed Muhammad Tanvir have been elected as the senior Vice President and  Vice President respectively for the 2021-22 and 2022-2023 period.
Meanwhile, 24 Directors of the CCCI have been elected unopposed on May 10 last.
The eelcted Directors are; M Ohid Siraj Chowdhury, Anjan Shekhar Das, Banazir Chowdhury Nishan, Hasnat M Abu Obaida, Iftekhar Hussain, M Shahriyar Jahan, Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, SM Tasin Junayed, Salman Habib, Shahjada Faujul Alef Khan, Sajir Ahmed, A K M Akhtar Hussain, Jahirul Islam Chowdhury, M Rakibur Rahman, Sakif Ahmed Salam, Tanvir Mustafa Chowdhury, M Iftekhar Faisal, M Adnanul Islam, M Nasirul Alam, M Sirajul Islam and Muhammad Omar Faruk.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SJIBL celebrates its 20th Anniversary
Premier Cement posts Tk 16.6cr profit in Q1'21
HSBC Bangladesh launches digital payments solution for apparel sector
Baraka Patenga Power starts raising funds thru IPO June 13
Saudi Arabia’s GDP contracts 3.3pc in Q1
555 upazila digital service centres to be constructed: Palak
Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft