

Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time

CHATTOGRAM, May 11: The Presidential elections of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), one of the apex trade bodies of the country, were held today amidst enthusiasm.In the elections, Mahbubul Alam has been elected as the President for a record fifth consecutive time. Tarafdaer Ruhul Amin and Syed Muhammad Tanvir have been elected as the senior Vice President and Vice President respectively for the 2021-22 and 2022-2023 period.Meanwhile, 24 Directors of the CCCI have been elected unopposed on May 10 last.The eelcted Directors are; M Ohid Siraj Chowdhury, Anjan Shekhar Das, Banazir Chowdhury Nishan, Hasnat M Abu Obaida, Iftekhar Hussain, M Shahriyar Jahan, Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, SM Tasin Junayed, Salman Habib, Shahjada Faujul Alef Khan, Sajir Ahmed, A K M Akhtar Hussain, Jahirul Islam Chowdhury, M Rakibur Rahman, Sakif Ahmed Salam, Tanvir Mustafa Chowdhury, M Iftekhar Faisal, M Adnanul Islam, M Nasirul Alam, M Sirajul Islam and Muhammad Omar Faruk.