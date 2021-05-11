Video
Trade thru Burimari land port to remain suspended for 6 days

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LALMONIRHAT, May 11: The export-import activities through Burimari land port  in Lalmonirhat will remain suspended for six days from Wednesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of  the Muslims.
Ruhul Amin Babul, president of the Burimari Land Port Importers and Exporters' Association and chairman of Patgram Upazila Parishad, confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.
According to Burimari Land Port sources, the announcement came from a joint meeting of Burimari Land Port Importers-Exporters Association and C&F Association.
Trade activities through Burimari Land Port will remain suspended from May 12 to May 17. The land port activities will resume on May 18.
Burimari Land Port Immigration Police Officer Sub-Inspector (SI) Anwar Hossain said, "passengers with passports can cross the border from 9 am to 3 pm with the permission of the High Commission or NOC if there is no instruction to stop immigration."    -UNB


