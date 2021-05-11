US opens educational programme for BD school students





The programme facilitates the development of skills necessary for success as undergraduate students at U.S. higher education institutions, in addition to English language training, says a US embassy press release

Participating students will gain knowledge about the U.S. admissions process as they build college-level academic skills. They will also have opportunities to engage virtually with current international and American students as well as develop a better understanding of the strength and diversity of the U.S higher education system.

While participating institutions will offer the same core college preparatory programming, institutions may also focus Academy curricula on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), business, English language study, standardized test preparation, and/or other related disciplines.

The programme also includes customized virtual visits to colleges and universities in order for students to gain an understanding of the wide range of institutions available to them. Programs may include exposure to large state institutions, smaller private colleges, minority-serving institutions, and/or community colleges.

EducationUSA Academy Connects is the virtual programme model of EducationUSA Academy, a campus-based college preparatory programme for international students. Students must have intermediate or advanced English communication proficiencies to participate in this short-term academic enrichment programme.

Each participating U.S. college and university has its respective application deadline; deadlines range from May 24 to early July 5, 2021. Please note some of the host institutions offer scholarships and require applicants apply for financial assistance by a different deadline. Please refer to each institution's website (see attached) and be sure to carefully review each school's application and deadline requirements. More information can be found on the EducationUSA Academy website: http://www.edusaacademy.org.

International education prepares students for today's globalized economy and develops the relationships between people and communities in the United States and around the world that are necessary to solve global challenges.

The U.S. Department of State's EducationUSA advising network includes more than 430 advising centers in over 175 countries and territories around the world that provide prospective international students with accurate, current, and comprehensive information about U.S. higher education.

In Bangladesh, EducationUSA student advising services are offered from the American Center at U.S. Embassy Dhaka, the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center located in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, the American Corners in Chittagong and Khulna; and remotely, via our American Corners in Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter at #EdUSAAcademy. For general information about 2021 EducationUSA Academy offerings/opportunities, please contact EdUSA Bangladesh office at







