

Walton starts exporting products to Maldives

In a latest move of its global presence, the Bangladeshi brand has added Maldives to its export country list. Walton has started its brand business in the South Asian country with air conditioners. In the course of time, it will export refrigerators, televisions, washing machines and various home appliances to Maldives, says a press release.

Walton on Tuesday has signed an agreement in this regard with Ranfaun Private Limited. According to the agreement, Ranfaun Private Limited will market Walton brand products and provide customer services in Maldives.

Edward Kim, President of Walton International Business Unit (IBU) has signed the agreement on behalf of his organization while Ranfaun Private Limited owners Mohammed Fathih and Mohammed Shafiu signed the papers.

The virtual program titled 'Distributorship Agreement Signing' was also attended by Maldives High Commissioner in Bangladesh H.E. Shiruzimath Sameer, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan and Deputy Executive Director Abdur Rouf. The program was hosted by First Senior Assistant Director S.M Tasneef Nafee.

Speaking on the function, SM Mahbubul Alam said: Though Maldives is a small country, but its per capita income is high. The country is a great attraction to tourists all over the world. We are very happy to start our brand business there. As Walton is in top position of market share in Bangladesh, we hope it will also become most favorite brand in Maldives too.

Edward Kim informed that Walton is expanding its global presence rapidly and continuing its export volume amid Covid-19 pandemic. The Bangladeshi brand has exceeded the total export of 2020 in the first three months of the current year (2021). Now they have targeted to export 10 billion BDT worth of Walton products by 2024.

Mohammed Fathih said that they have already imported Walton brand air conditioners and planning to import refrigerators, televisions, washing machines and various home appliances as well. He hoped that providing world class 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged products and sincere services, Walton will become a very popular brand in Maldives.



















