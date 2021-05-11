Stocks extend gaining streak, DSEX rises to 3.5 month high

Stocks rose for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays as investors continued to take fresh stakes pushing up indices on both bourses - Dhaka stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped 78.67 points or 1.39 per cent to three and a half months high at 5,724.

Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 28.76 points to finish at 2,194 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 10.41 points to close at 1,271.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also soared to Tk 14.03 billion on the country's premier bourse, in a further buck by 3.78 per cent over the previous day's tally of Tk 13.52 billion.

The market cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,886 billion on Tuesday, up from Tk 4,831 billion in the previous session. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 362 issues traded, 218 advanced, 71 declined and 73 issues unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.20 billion changing hands, followed by Brac Bank (Tk 570 million), National Feed Mills (Tk 513 million), BATBC (Tk 445 million) and Robi (Tk 425 million).

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 235 points to settle at 16,566 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 142 points to close at 9,990.

Of the issues traded, 176 advanced, 65 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 21.61 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 536 million.















