Govt borrowing from banks dropped in July-April

The government's borrowing from the banking sector dropped by Tk 13,627 crore in the July-April period of the current fiscal 2020-21 amid heavy sales of national savings certificates (NSC) and low spending on the implementation of annual development programme amid the outbreak of the pandemic.

For FY21, the government's budgetary projection for borrowing was Tk 84,980 crore from the banking sector for deficit financing in 2020-21. It borrowed Tk 80,238 crore in FY 2019-20 and therefore it sets the ceiling of high bank borrowing target, officials said.

The government also anticipated that sales of NSCs -- another source for the government to borrow fund, would remain low, they said. In FY20, the net sales of NSCs dropped to Tk 14,428 crore from Tk 49,939 crore in FY19.

National Savings Directorate figure shows that the net sales of NSCs reached Tk 29,311 crore in July-February of the current fiscal as investors found no other high-yielding investment product than the NSCs.

NSC sales in the first seven months of FY21 were higher by Tk 9,311 crore than the government's budgetary target of Tk 20,000 crore.

With the government's repaying in July-April of FY21, its outstanding bank borrowing dropped to Tk 1,64,195.78 crore at the end of April 2021 from Tk 1,77,823.01 crore at the end of June 2020.

In July-April of FY21, the government repaid Tk 82,776 crore in loans to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) against its Tk 29,149 crore in fresh loans from the scheduled banks. Even after the payment, the government's deposit was Tk 27,000 crore in its accounts at the end of February 2021 while its deposit was only Tk 33.2 crore at the end of February 2020.

Banks are also suffering from excess liquidity mainly due to poor credit growth. As of February 2020, banks were having Tk 2 lakh crore in excess liquidity.

A senior BB official said recently that the government bank borrowing dropped mainly due to heavy buying of NSCs by people in the current fiscal year. As the government is holding excess liquidity in its hands, the government repaid its bank loans, he said.

The implementation of the annual development programme also hit an 11-year low in July-March of FY21 as the government agencies managed to execute only 42 percent of the revised ADP allocation.

The government has a significant amount of deposits in its accounts even though the revenue collection situation still remains dissatisfying.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently downsized the revenue collection target to Tk 3.01 lakh crore for FY21 from the original target of Tk 3.30 lakh crore.







