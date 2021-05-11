Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Business

Tk 2.7 trillion draft ADP for FY 2021-22 finalised

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Mizanur Rahman

The Planning Commission has finalized the draft of the Annual Development Programmes (ADP) for fiscal year 2021-22 with a total expenditure of Tk 2,36,793 crore (2.37 trillion). It includes government funds, foreign aid, development assistance, besides spending by autonomous agencies.
The spending target include Tk 1,44,18.39 crore from government own funds, Tk 92,065 crore from foreign aid and Tk 11,469.5 crore from autonomous agencies' own funding. Revised ADP for current fiscal stands at Tk 196.743 crore.
The draft was finalized at an extended meeting of the Planning Commission last Sunday presided over by Planning Minister MA Mannan. It will be presented soon before the National Economic Council (NEC) for approval.
According to sources, the allocation for the transport and communication sector has been fixed at Tk 61,621.41 crore as against an allocation of Tk 49,212.06 crore in this sector in the revised ADP of the current fiscal.
The second highest allocation has been proposed for power and energy sector at Tk 45,084 crore. The third highest allocation proposed at Tk 23,648.21 crore in housing and community sector development.
Among other sectors, Tk 17,307.06 crore has been proposed for health sector to address COVID-19 challenges. The revised ADP for the current financial year has an allocation of Tk 14,921.08 crore in this sector. In this case, the allocation has increased to Tk 2,384.69 crore.
Sector-wise further allocations include proposal for Tk 3,013 crore for general government services, Tk 96.11 crore for defense, Tk 3,204.98 crore for public order and security, Tk 4,636.56 crore for industrial and economic services. Tk 7,065 crore for agriculture and Tk 14,284.36 crore for local government and rural development.
Besides, Tk 6,526.23 crore spending proposal being made for environment-climate change and water resources sector, Tk 2,196.36 crore for religion-culture and entertainment, Tk 23,179.7 crore for education, Tk 3,056.83 crore for science and technology and social Tk 1748 crore for security sector.
According to Planning Commission, the size of the main ADP for the next fiscal year will be Tk 221,560 lakh crore. Of this, Tk 1,33,859.91 crore will be spent from the government's own funds and Tk 6,700.44 crore to come from foreign aid. This money has been allocated to 15 sectors.
The size of the revised annual development programme for the current fiscal year is Tk 196,743 lakh crore. Compared to that, the size of ADP is going to increase to Tk 23,917.35 crore in the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the preliminary allocations for ADP for 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years were respectively Tk658,700 crore, Tk803,100 crore, Tk970,000 crore, Tk1,107,000 crore, Tk1,533,800 crore and Tk1,730,000 crore.
This means considering the initial allocation for the ADP, the implementation will be much lower.
In 2019-20 fiscal, the ADP implementation rate was 80.18% amid the Covid-19 pandemic that stalled all works in the country for a long time as the government enforced months-long general holidays to curb the spread of the virus.
For the 2020-21 fiscal, the government approved a Tk2,051,450 crore ADP, but in March it was revised downward to Tk1,976,430 crore. "Even the revised ADP remained unimplemented for the same reason," a senior official at the Planning Ministry said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SJIBL celebrates its 20th Anniversary
Premier Cement posts Tk 16.6cr profit in Q1'21
HSBC Bangladesh launches digital payments solution for apparel sector
Baraka Patenga Power starts raising funds thru IPO June 13
Saudi Arabia’s GDP contracts 3.3pc in Q1
555 upazila digital service centres to be constructed: Palak
Mahbub elected CCCI President for record 5th time


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft