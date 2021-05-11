Tk 2.7 trillion draft ADP for FY 2021-22 finalised

The Planning Commission has finalized the draft of the Annual Development Programmes (ADP) for fiscal year 2021-22 with a total expenditure of Tk 2,36,793 crore (2.37 trillion). It includes government funds, foreign aid, development assistance, besides spending by autonomous agencies.

The spending target include Tk 1,44,18.39 crore from government own funds, Tk 92,065 crore from foreign aid and Tk 11,469.5 crore from autonomous agencies' own funding. Revised ADP for current fiscal stands at Tk 196.743 crore.

The draft was finalized at an extended meeting of the Planning Commission last Sunday presided over by Planning Minister MA Mannan. It will be presented soon before the National Economic Council (NEC) for approval.

According to sources, the allocation for the transport and communication sector has been fixed at Tk 61,621.41 crore as against an allocation of Tk 49,212.06 crore in this sector in the revised ADP of the current fiscal.

The second highest allocation has been proposed for power and energy sector at Tk 45,084 crore. The third highest allocation proposed at Tk 23,648.21 crore in housing and community sector development.

Among other sectors, Tk 17,307.06 crore has been proposed for health sector to address COVID-19 challenges. The revised ADP for the current financial year has an allocation of Tk 14,921.08 crore in this sector. In this case, the allocation has increased to Tk 2,384.69 crore.

Sector-wise further allocations include proposal for Tk 3,013 crore for general government services, Tk 96.11 crore for defense, Tk 3,204.98 crore for public order and security, Tk 4,636.56 crore for industrial and economic services. Tk 7,065 crore for agriculture and Tk 14,284.36 crore for local government and rural development.

Besides, Tk 6,526.23 crore spending proposal being made for environment-climate change and water resources sector, Tk 2,196.36 crore for religion-culture and entertainment, Tk 23,179.7 crore for education, Tk 3,056.83 crore for science and technology and social Tk 1748 crore for security sector.

According to Planning Commission, the size of the main ADP for the next fiscal year will be Tk 221,560 lakh crore. Of this, Tk 1,33,859.91 crore will be spent from the government's own funds and Tk 6,700.44 crore to come from foreign aid. This money has been allocated to 15 sectors.

The size of the revised annual development programme for the current fiscal year is Tk 196,743 lakh crore. Compared to that, the size of ADP is going to increase to Tk 23,917.35 crore in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the preliminary allocations for ADP for 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years were respectively Tk658,700 crore, Tk803,100 crore, Tk970,000 crore, Tk1,107,000 crore, Tk1,533,800 crore and Tk1,730,000 crore.

This means considering the initial allocation for the ADP, the implementation will be much lower.

In 2019-20 fiscal, the ADP implementation rate was 80.18% amid the Covid-19 pandemic that stalled all works in the country for a long time as the government enforced months-long general holidays to curb the spread of the virus.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, the government approved a Tk2,051,450 crore ADP, but in March it was revised downward to Tk1,976,430 crore. "Even the revised ADP remained unimplemented for the same reason," a senior official at the Planning Ministry said.



















