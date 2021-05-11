Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Colorado Springs

Gunman shoots dead six people and himself at birthday party

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

A gunman shot dead six people and then himself at a birthday party in Colorado Springs on Sunday, US police said.
The shootings took place at a mobile home park where families had gathered in one trailer to celebrate.
"The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life," the Colorado Springs Police
Department said. The motive for the attack is not known.
The victims were all adults, but a number of children were present in the trailer at the time.
Officials have not yet identified the victims or the attacker.
One of the party attendees, Freddy Marquez, told the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper that the victims were all members of his extended family. The silent epidemic of America's problem with guns
"This horrific act has resulted in the death of six adult victims. The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives," local police said.
Police officers responded to a call at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 local time (18:16 GMT).
"Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a police statement said.    -BBC
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called it a "senseless act of violence", saying: "Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members."
In March, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting inside a grocery store in Colorado's Boulder city. The suspected gunman was later arrested. He now faces 10 counts of murder.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India Covid cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for lockdown
Gunman shoots dead six people and himself at birthday party
96 killed in Taliban-Afghan forces’ violence
Need to put house in order: Sonia Gandhi to Congress on poll results
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Banks open till Wednesday
38 Covid-19 deaths, 1,514 infections in 24 hrs
Iran confirms Saudi talks, promises best efforts


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft