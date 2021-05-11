96 killed in Taliban-Afghan forces’ violence



Onlookers stand next to a pile of backpacks and books of victims following yesterday's multiple blasts outside a girls' school in Dasht-e-Barchi on the outskirts of Kabul on May 9, as the death toll has risen to 85. PHOTO: AFP

Violence has soared since May 1 -- the deadline missed by the United States to withdraw the last of its troops -- and while the Taliban have avoided engaging American forces, attacks against government and civilian targets have not stopped.

In the latest, the interior ministry said Monday that at least 11 people were killed by a bomb that struck a bus overnight in southeastern Zabul province. That followed Saturday's carnage outside a school in the capital Kabul when a series of bombs killed at least 85 people and wounded more than 150 -- most of them young girls.

Early Monday, the Taliban instructed their fighters "to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid". That was matched later in the day by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who went further by urging the Taliban to announce a permanent truce to end the bloody war.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and the holiday begins according to the sighting of the new moon. The Taliban and government have declared similar ceasefires in the past to mark Islamic holidays.

The ceasefire announcements came as Pakistan's military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kabul and met top officials including Ghani, according to a statement. Pakistan would always support an "Afghan led-Afghan owned" peace process, Bajwa said at his meeting with Ghani. He was also accompanied by Pakistan's spy chief Lieutenant General Faiz Haimd.

Pakistan is a key regional player in Afghanistan's peace process, and Afghan officials have often accused Islamabad of arming and sheltering the Taliban.

The death toll in a bomb attack that targeted schoolgirls in Kabul on Saturday has risen to 85, Afghan officials told CNN on Monday. Another 150 people were wounded in the attack in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, said Danish Hedayat, head of media for the second vice president of Afghanistan.

A car bomb was detonated in the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic. There has been no official claim of responsibility yet. The Taliban has denied being behind Saturday evening's blasts.

Conflict is raging in Afghanistan, with security forces in daily combat with the Taliban, who have waged war to overthrow the foreign-backed government since they were ousted from power in Kabul in 2001.

Although the United States did not meet a May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed in talks with the Taliban last year, its military pullout has begun, with President Joe Biden announcing that all troops will be gone by September 11.

But the foreign troop withdrawal has led to a surge in fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban insurgents. Critics of the decision say the Islamist militants will make a grab for power and civilians live in fear of being subjected once more to brutal and oppressive Taliban rule.

It was the deadliest attack in more than a year and came as residents were shopping ahead of the Eid holiday. On Sunday, on a desolate hilltop cemetery, bodies in small wooden coffins were lowered into graves, one by one, by mourners still in shock.

Kabul resident Rashed Hashimi said the Taliban should stop fighting as US forces were leaving. "The Taliban were saying they were fighting the foreigners, but now the foreigners are leaving," he said. "So, why are they fighting Afghans?"

Political analyst Fawad Kochi said the ceasefire was a way for the Taliban leadership to give its forces a brief respite from fighting that has intensified since the US troop withdrawal formally commenced on May 1.

The Taliban insist they have not carried out attacks in Kabul since February last year when they signed the deal with Washington that paved the way for peace talks and withdrawal of the remaining US troops.

But they have clashed daily with Afghan forces in the rugged countryside. The United States was supposed to have pulled all forces out by May 1, but Washington pushed back the date to September 11 -- a move that angered the insurgents.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada reiterated in a message released ahead of Eid that any delay in withdrawing the troops was a "violation" of that deal. "If America again fails to live up to its commitments, then the world must bear witness and hold America accountable for all the consequences," he warned. -AFP











