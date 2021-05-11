Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Though the health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia improving slowly, she is still not out of danger due to various post-Covid complications, her medical board member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said on Monday.
"There's a slow improvement in her condition, it's almost the same as it was on Sunday," he said.
He said the BNP chief needs to stay at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital for a few days more due to her post-Covid complications. "She's still not out of danger."
"A corona patient of this age like Madam (Khaleda) can suffer from various post-Covid complications. She has some other diseases which      aggravated during her stay in jail for lack of proper treatment."
Another member of the BNP chief's medical team, wishing anonymity said, Khaleda's saturation level has improved, but she is still given 1-2 litres of oxygen a day for avoiding any risk.
He also said fluids are still coming out of her lungs and it is a matter of concern.
The doctor hinted that Khaleda may be kept at the CCU of the hospital until her health condition improves significantly.
Meanwhile, BNP will hold a press conference on Tuesday on the government's rejection to an application of Khaleda's family seeking permission to send her abroad.
The party will present legal explanations on the matter and the instances of receiving treatment abroad by convicted people on different occasions since the independence of the country.
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said the government has a taken a political decision, not a legal one, on Khaleda's treatment abroad.
"It's not a correct statement of the government that the convicted persons cannot go abroad. If this is the fact, how did a convicted Awami League leader go to Singapore for treatment in 2008?   
On Sunday, the government turned down the application of Khaleda Zia's family seeking permission to send her abroad for advance treatment, saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.
On Wednesday, Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Iskander met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his Dhanmondi residence and submitted the application to take Khaleda abroad for treatment.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27 for a thorough health checkup. She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with shortness of breath on May 3.
On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and her report was positive.
Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India Covid cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for lockdown
Gunman shoots dead six people and himself at birthday party
96 killed in Taliban-Afghan forces’ violence
Need to put house in order: Sonia Gandhi to Congress on poll results
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Banks open till Wednesday
38 Covid-19 deaths, 1,514 infections in 24 hrs
Iran confirms Saudi talks, promises best efforts


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft