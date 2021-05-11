Video
Banks open till Wednesday

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Banks will remain open today (Tuesday and Wednesday (tomorrow) ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam confirmed the decision to media on Monday.
After keeping their shutters down on Wednesday, banks will reopen on Sunday after a three-day Eid break.
 to the government calendar, May 13-15 are Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The last two days of the break -- Friday and Saturday -- are weekends.
The Eid vacation timeline may be subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon of the month of Shawwal, but the government declared that the Eid holidays will not be more than three days amid the pandemic.
Everyone has been ordered not to leave their stations during the Eid.
    -Bdnews24.com


