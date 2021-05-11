38 Covid-19 deaths, 1,514 infections in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 38 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,972, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the total number of deaths reached 11,972 and the death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

At least 1,514 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,75,027, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 8.99 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.72 per cent.

A total of 16,848 samples were tested at 454 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Monday).

At least 2,115 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,12,277 and the recovery rate at 91.90 per cent.

Among the deceased, 25 were men, and 13 were women. Of them, 36 died at hospitals while two at home. Fifteen of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, 11 in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, three in Sylhet, two in Barishal and one was Ranpur divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,678 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,294 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,308,277 lives and infected 159,029,697 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 136,603,382 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

Among the 38 deceased, 25 were men and 13 women while one was between 21-30 years old, five between 41-50, seven within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old, added the release.







