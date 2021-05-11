Video
Joining US-led ‘Quad’ will damage BD-China ties,’ says Chinese envoy Li

Will aid Teesta project if Dhaka submits feasibility report, he says

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

Joining US-led ‘Quad’ will damage BD-China ties,’ says Chinese envoy Li

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming categorically said on Monday that if Bangladesh joins the "Quad", a US-led initiative then Bangladesh's relations with China will 'substantially be damaged.'
"Quadrilateral Security Dialogue," known as 'Quad' is an informal strategic alliance lead by US. India, Japan and Australia are its members. US had repeatedly asked Bangladesh to join the alliance for the last two years.
'Quad,' is a military alliance aimed against China's resurgence and its relationship with neighbouring countries," Li Jiming remarked.
The Chinese ambassador was talking with the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) virtually on Monday. The Ambassador said Quad was a 'narrow-purposed' geopolitical clique, and Bangladesh should not join it, since it will not derive any benefit from it.
"History has proved again and again such partnership surely damages our neighbours' own social, economic development and people's wellbeing," Ambassador Li said. DCAB President Pantho Rahaman and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the programme.
He mentioned that on April 27, Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe met President Abdul Hamid and the two sides agreed to advance bilateral military cooperation.
The ambassador also raised the possibility of China aiding Bangladesh's efforts on the Teesta River management project, stating that their involvement in the project would be 'seriously considered' once Bangladesh submitted a feasibility report.
The Bangladesh government had yet to formally propose that China take part in the project, he said.
The Teesta River management project would dredge and embank large portions of the river in order to form a single, manageable channel.
Jiming dismissed concerns that water sharing disputes between Bangladesh and India could affect the project.
"I think it is the legitimate right of Bangladeshi people to build this kind of project within the lower reach of a shared river," he said. "If this was made in the upper reaches, you would have to consult the opinions of countries from the lower reaches. But as you are building it in the lower reaches, I don't think there are any sensitive issues."


