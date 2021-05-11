Journey to village homes a suicidal decision: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the way homebound people are traveling from one district to another with ferry crossings without paying any attention to the health rules is a totally suicidal decision.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark as the chief guest at an emergency meeting on "What to do to tackle the new Indian variant' through online zoom app with divisional level officials of four border areas of the country on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "All people traveling to India in bordering areas should be brought under compulsory Covid-19 test. Urgent steps should be taken to ensure that no vehicle in bordering areas can move outside their districts. The officials concerned in charge there have to work hard."

Thousands of people are dying every day in neighboring India due to the new variant. The new Indian variant has now spread to Nepal and created disaster there. This variant has now spread to our country as well, he said.

People are moving recklessly in urban areas and by this villagers along with their families may be affected in large number. In divisional cities, including Dhaka, people are moving around and crowding shopping malls, he added.

During the meeting, the Health Minister gave instructions to the Divisional Commissioners, Range DIGs, District Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Civil Surgeons and other officials concerned of four bordering areas - Rangpur, Sylhet, Khulna and Chittagong - to take steps in this regard.

At the meeting, Zahid Maleque sought the list of people who had traveled to India from the bordering areas in the last 15 days. He also instructed all concerned to ensure quarantine of drivers and helpers traveling from the country to India.

The meeting was chaired by Lokman Hossain Miah, Secretary of Health Services Division, while Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Meerjady Sabrina Flora, ADG (Planning) of DGHS and other officials were present.







