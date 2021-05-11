‘Civil war is brewing in France’: Military letter warns Macron

PARIS, May 10: A group of serving French soldiers has published a new open letter in a conservative magazine warning President Emmanuel Macron that the "survival" of France is at stake after he made "concessions" to Islamism.

The letter posted on the Valeurs Actuelles website late Sunday echoes the tone of a similar letter published

by same magazine last month, which also warned that a civil conflict was brewing.

The authors described themselves as active-duty soldiers from the younger generation of the military, a so-called "generation of fire" that had seen active service. "They have offered up their lives to destroy the Islamism that you have made concessions to on our soil."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a close ally of Macron, slammed the letter as a "crude manoeuvre" and accused its anonymous signatories of lacking "courage".

The previous letter, signed by a handful of officers and some 20 semi-retired generals, sparked a furore in France, with the prime minister calling it an unacceptable interference and France's top general vowing that those behind it would be punished.

It is not clear how many people are behind the current letter or what their ranks are.

In contrast to the previous letter, it is also open to be signed by the public, with Valeurs Actuelles saying more than 93,000 had done so by Monday morning.

"We are not talking about extending your mandates or conquering others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country," said the letter, which was addressed to Macron and his cabinet. -AFP









