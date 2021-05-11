Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Students use only 10pc of digital education: Report

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Students are using only 10 percent of the facilities of online education or distance learning.
Of them, only 8 percent take online classes in secondary level and only 1 percent in primary level.  
However, 2 percent primary and 3 percent secondary level students do classes on TV. The rate of internet class is 0.39 percent in primary and 3.00 percent in secondary level.
Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) have reported that the rate of literacy through public and private channels is very low.
According to the report, the rate is slightly higher for secondary school students who are not poor and live in urban slums. The tendency to go for coaching or private tuition is higher among secondary level students (61%), especially among those who are not poor (74%).  
Again, the rate of joining coaching is low due to high cost in slum areas of the city. Another way to stay involved in studies is to study with the help of parents or siblings.
However, the rate of this assistance is lower at the secondary level than at the primary level. The trend of transfer to madrasa has quadrupled and the cost of admission to primary school for primary students has doubled.
Although 95% of parents are interested in sending their child back to school, the economic situation is important.
From June 2020 to March 2021, the cost of education has increased 12 times.  As a result, there is a crisis in access to education. 8 percent of school-going boys and 3 percent of girls are involved      in some form of earning process.
This rate is also higher in rural areas where people have better income recovery and job opportunities than in cities.
The two organizations jointly conducted a three-stage telephone survey across the country. This was done from April 2020 to March 2021.  The second part of the 3rd step of this study is 'Covid-19 Impact on Education Life of Children'.
According to the report, since the closure of educational institutions for more than a year from March 2020, there has been a major crisis in the education system of children.
Children from the poorer sections of society are more vulnerable.  Prolonged shutdowns increase long-term risks, including education deficits, student dropouts, and psychological and economic problems.
The results of the study were jointly presented by PPRC Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman and BIGD Executive Director Dr Imran Matin on Monday, May 10.
The results showed that 19% of primary level and 25% of secondary level students are facing shortage of education. The second part of the survey surveyed 4,940 school-going children out of 6,099 families in the third phase.  
Dr Imran Matin said, "A large number of school-going children are at risk of education deficit. Therefore, a mixed approach to remedial action is needed when the school reopens to fill the education gap and adapt to the changed situation. "
In his concluding remarks, Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman highlighted the three main crises caused by the closure of schools - education deficit, increase in education expenditure, and social distance at different levels.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India Covid cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for lockdown
Gunman shoots dead six people and himself at birthday party
96 killed in Taliban-Afghan forces’ violence
Need to put house in order: Sonia Gandhi to Congress on poll results
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Banks open till Wednesday
38 Covid-19 deaths, 1,514 infections in 24 hrs
Iran confirms Saudi talks, promises best efforts


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft