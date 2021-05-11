Students use only 10pc of digital education: Report

Students are using only 10 percent of the facilities of online education or distance learning.

Of them, only 8 percent take online classes in secondary level and only 1 percent in primary level.

However, 2 percent primary and 3 percent secondary level students do classes on TV. The rate of internet class is 0.39 percent in primary and 3.00 percent in secondary level.

Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) have reported that the rate of literacy through public and private channels is very low.

According to the report, the rate is slightly higher for secondary school students who are not poor and live in urban slums. The tendency to go for coaching or private tuition is higher among secondary level students (61%), especially among those who are not poor (74%).

Again, the rate of joining coaching is low due to high cost in slum areas of the city. Another way to stay involved in studies is to study with the help of parents or siblings.

However, the rate of this assistance is lower at the secondary level than at the primary level. The trend of transfer to madrasa has quadrupled and the cost of admission to primary school for primary students has doubled.

Although 95% of parents are interested in sending their child back to school, the economic situation is important.

From June 2020 to March 2021, the cost of education has increased 12 times. As a result, there is a crisis in access to education. 8 percent of school-going boys and 3 percent of girls are involved in some form of earning process.

This rate is also higher in rural areas where people have better income recovery and job opportunities than in cities.

The two organizations jointly conducted a three-stage telephone survey across the country. This was done from April 2020 to March 2021. The second part of the 3rd step of this study is 'Covid-19 Impact on Education Life of Children'.

According to the report, since the closure of educational institutions for more than a year from March 2020, there has been a major crisis in the education system of children.

Children from the poorer sections of society are more vulnerable. Prolonged shutdowns increase long-term risks, including education deficits, student dropouts, and psychological and economic problems.

The results of the study were jointly presented by PPRC Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman and BIGD Executive Director Dr Imran Matin on Monday, May 10.

The results showed that 19% of primary level and 25% of secondary level students are facing shortage of education. The second part of the survey surveyed 4,940 school-going children out of 6,099 families in the third phase.

Dr Imran Matin said, "A large number of school-going children are at risk of education deficit. Therefore, a mixed approach to remedial action is needed when the school reopens to fill the education gap and adapt to the changed situation. "

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman highlighted the three main crises caused by the closure of schools - education deficit, increase in education expenditure, and social distance at different levels.







