Covid-19 crisis: PM reiterates firm solidarity with India

She conveyed condolences and prayers for victims of this unprecedented devastation taking place in India due to Covid-19 pandemic, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. The Prime Minister pledged to combat the pandemic together with all-out support from Bangladesh. -UNB











