UAE suspends entry of BD travellers

United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday suspended entry of travelers from Bangladesh which comes into effect from May 12.

"Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights travelling to UAE and bound for these countries," the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and Civil Aviation tweeted on Monday.

This decision is applicable to the entry of travelers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE, it added.

However, flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries.

Some categories are exempted from the travel suspension. These include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business planes, and Golden Residence holders, it said.