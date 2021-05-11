Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UAE suspends entry of BD travellers

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Diplomatic Correspondent

United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday suspended entry of travelers from Bangladesh which comes into effect from May 12.
"Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights travelling to UAE and bound for these countries," the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and Civil Aviation tweeted on Monday.
This decision is applicable to the entry of travelers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE, it added.
However, flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries.
Some categories are exempted from the travel suspension. These include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business planes, and Golden Residence holders, it said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE suspends entry of BD travellers
20 injured as workers, police clash in Gazipur
Total disregard to the health guidelines
BD condemns attack on Al-Aksa Mosque
Dhaka, 3 other dists to see gas shortage till May 15
Mamunul, child speaker Madani sent to jail
Installation of Dhaka-Ctg pipeline comes to a halt
National News


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft