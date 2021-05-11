BD condemns attack on Al-Aksa Mosque

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attacks of terrorist nature and violence unleashed on innocent devotees and civilians at Al-Aksa Mosque compound.

Bangladesh also condemned the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces which exposes the severe violation of humanitarian norms, human rights and International laws and accords and provoked the feelings of repressed people all over the world. Bangladesh urged the international community to take sustainable measures to end such attacks of terrorist nature, stop confiscation of private properties in occupied territories through the policy of apartheid and the measures of terror which may be tantamount to war crimes in the occupied territories.

Bangladesh reaffirmed its position in favour of establishing a State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution with the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland in a viable Palestine State and territorial integrity as established through various UN resolutions, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.



