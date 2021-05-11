Video
Dhaka, 3 other dists to see gas shortage till May 15

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Commuters to experience gas shortage and a low-pressure problem in areas of Dhaka, Tangail, Narsingdi and Manikganj from Monday until May 15 due to maintenance works on the national gas transmission grid, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd said on Monday.
"The gas supply will remain either completely or partially off from Ashugaj gas compressor station from 6 am on May 10 to 10 pm May 15 for emergency maintenance works and also for capacity enhancement of the national gas grid," it said.
The gas supply will be suspended from Bibiyana gas field and Bangura Gas field on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and the next day, said the Titas Gas Company, adding that this will lead to a low-gas supply in Elenga, Tangail, Narsingdi, Joydevpur, Dhanua, Aminbazar, Savar, Manikganj, Madhabdi, Bhulta, Araihazar, Tarabo and adjoining areas.


