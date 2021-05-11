Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Mamunul, child speaker Madani sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Court Correspondent

Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, was on Monday sent to jail after a five-day remand in two separate cases filed with Paltan Police Station.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jessy passed the order, said General Register Officer (GRO) Motaleb Hossain. Police produced Mamunul before the court in two cases filed over violence in the capital centring the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on March 26 and sought permission of the court to keep Mamunul in jail until completion of the investigation in the cases.
Shishu Bokta (child speaker)  Rafiqul Islam Madani was also sent to jail by the same  court  after a four day remand in the  case filed  in connection with the clash between police and  Juba  Parishad at Motijheel in the capital. The clash ensued when after Parishad brought out a procession at Motijheel, protestiong Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 26.


