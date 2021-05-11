

CVASU Officers’ Assoc executive committee formed

CVASU Public Relations and Publications Deputy Director Khalilur Rahman has been made Chairman of the new Executive Committee. Assistant Controller of Examinations M Mohsin Mia and Abu M Arif have been made Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the association respectively.

Other members of the committee are Joint Secretary M Rezwan, Treasurer M Golam Razzak Patwari, Office and Publicity Secretary Sudip Chanda, Literary, Cultural and Sports Secretary M Golam Mawla and Social Welfare Secretary ANM Zahid Hasan.

Dr M Riyad, Dr Aditi De Mou and M Iqbal Hossain have been nominated as executive members of the association, the press release added.

















