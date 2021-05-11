Video
Beware of Indian covid variant: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday urged everyone to remain cautious about the dangerous Indian strain of coronavirus that has recently been detected in Bangladesh.
 He made the call at a discussion meeting on "Things to do to deal with Covid-19 on the occasion of Mujib Year".
 Quader virtually joined the programme organised by Bangabandhu Diploma Engineers Council at IDEB Bhaban in the capital this morning from his official residence.
 He said that the slightest indifference of the people can cause disaster.
 Mentioning that the people of this country have been successfully dealing with many natural and man-made disasters in the past under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said Bangladesh will be able to deal with the ongoing crisis successfully under her guidance.
 He called on all to exercise restraint and said that it is necessary to build strong awareness in order to save the country from this epidemic.
 Quader said the only recourse now is to prevent the virus' transmission by celebrating Eid without travelling to villages heeding the call of the Prime Minister.
 He said that India had the highest death record yesterday and now it is experiencing the extreme spread of the virus.
 "Despite being a country famous for its oxygen production, India is in dire need of oxygen today. There's a cry for help, the sidewalk has now become a crematorium in India," he said.
 He said Bangladesh is doing relatively good because of the courageous, far-sighted and humane leadership of Sheikh Hasina.
 She has managed to bring the situation under control by coordinating between life and livelihood, the Awami League leader said.    -UNB


