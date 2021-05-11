

Bangladesh Coastguard signs an agreement with Dockyard and Engineering works Ltd





Bangladesh Coastguard on Sunday signed an agreement with Dockyard and Engineering works Ltd, Narayanganj, to buy two harbor patrol boats. Following the agreement, Coastguard MD Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq and Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd MD Commodore S M Maniruzzaman along with the directors at coastguard headquarters and representatives of Dockyard and Engineering works Ltd pose for photograph. photo : Coastguard