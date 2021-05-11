PM shocked at death of former Rajshahi MP Meraj Uddin

Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Mondayexpressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the president of Rajshahi district Awami League and former lawmaker of Rajshahi-3 constituency Alhaj M Meraj Uddin Molla.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Alhaj M Meraj Uddin Molla, also a valiant freedom fighter,breathed his lastat on Sunday night at the age of 76. He left behind wife, four sons and three daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death ofAlhaj M Meraj Uddin Molla.

