Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:50 AM
PM shocked at death of former Rajshahi MP Meraj Uddin

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Mondayexpressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the president of Rajshahi district Awami League and former lawmaker of Rajshahi-3 constituency Alhaj M Meraj Uddin Molla.
 She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
 Alhaj M Meraj Uddin Molla, also a valiant freedom fighter,breathed his lastat on Sunday night at the age of 76. He left behind wife, four sons and three daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers.
Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death ofAlhaj M Meraj Uddin Molla.



