Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:50 AM
Neymar on target but PSG draw leaves Lille closer to Ligue 1 title

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021

PARIS, MAY 10: Neymar was on target the day after signing his contract extension but Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Rennes on Sunday that leaves Lille a step closer to a remarkable Ligue 1 title triumph.
PSG led at half-time after Neymar converted a controversial penalty award, but they were pegged back in the second half as Serhou Guirassy headed in the equaliser.
Presnel Kimpembe was later sent off for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who could not get back to winning ways on their return to domestic action following their Champions League semi-final exit against Manchester City.
PSG are now three points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Lille, who know they will be champions for the first time since 2011 by taking four points from their remaining two matches of the season.
The Parisians have won the French title in seven of the last eight years but they have regularly wobbled this season and the decision to replace coach Thomas Tuchel with Pochettino during the winter break looks like it will not have the desired impact.
"We will keep believing until the end, we won't lose faith, but at Paris Saint-Germain we need to do much better," captain Marquinhos told broadcaster Canal Plus.
"Lille are a really good side and are winning every match. We have two games left and we need to believe, focus on ourselves and perform better."
Lille had opened up a provisional four-point lead by winning 3-0 at Lens on Friday, with Burak Yilmaz scoring twice.
It appeared PSG might respond in kind, despite being without the suspended Kylian Mbappe or the injured Marco Verratti in Brittany.
They were given the chance to take the lead in first-half stoppage time when referee Ruddy Buquet surprisingly awarded a penalty after reviewing footage of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd attempting to block a Layvin Kurzawa shot.
Neymar marked Saturday's announcement that he had extended his contract until 2025 by stroking home from the spot.
However, Rennes are chasing European qualification and they went looking for the equaliser, getting their reward 20 minutes from time when Guirassy headed in Benjamin Bourigeaud's corner.
PSG were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when Kimpembe's lunge on Jeremy Doku earned the defender a straight red card.
PSG's last two games are at home to Reims and away at relegation-threatened Brest, while Lille finish at home to Saint-Etienne and away at Angers.    -AFP



