Serena steps into Roman arena after three months away

ROME, MAY 10: Serena Williams said on Monday she was "feeling good" ahead of her return to the limelight this week at the Italian Open.

The 39-year-old American, still ranked eighth in the world, has been absent from the courts since her semi-final defeat by eventual champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in Melbourne in February.

But she now says she is "ready" to get started again in Rome as preparation for the French Open which starts in Paris on May 24.

"It's good to start fresh but it's also hard to start fresh," she told a press conference on Monday.

"I feel like I'm good. I'm in Rome. I'm going to have some good matches here hopefully and then I will be at another Grand Slam which always makes me excited. So I think either way I'll be ready." -AFP

















