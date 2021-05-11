Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Serena steps into Roman arena after three months away

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

ROME, MAY 10: Serena Williams said on Monday she was "feeling good" ahead of her return to the limelight this week at the Italian Open.
The 39-year-old American, still ranked eighth in the world, has been absent from the courts since her semi-final defeat by eventual champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in Melbourne in February.
But she now says she is "ready" to get started again in Rome as preparation for the French Open which starts in Paris on May 24.
"It's good to start fresh but it's also hard to start fresh," she told a press conference on Monday.
"I feel like I'm good. I'm in Rome. I'm going to have some good matches here hopefully and then I will be at another Grand Slam which always makes me excited. So I think either way I'll be ready."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar on target but PSG draw leaves Lille closer to Ligue 1 title
Serena steps into Roman arena after three months away
Real strike late but title hopes hit by dramatic Sevilla draw
Milan knock Juve out of top four with thumping win
Solskjaer hails 'resilient' Man Utd as Man City kept waiting for title
Babar looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series success
IPL 'can't happen' in India while coronavirus rages: Ganguly
England won't 'force' quarantining IPL stars back for New Zealand series


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Major shuffle in admin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft