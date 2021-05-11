

Sheikh Russel KC to take on Ctg Abahnai today

The match kicks off at 7 pm.

Sheikh Russel KC currently stand at fifth position in the points table with 26 points with eight wins five draws and two defeats from 15 matches while Chittagong Abahani Limited closely following them with 25 points with seven wins, four draws and equal number of defeats from the same number of outings.

Though Sheikh Russel lost their previous match against Mohammedan, but they got back their rhythm in the second round of the league and must be looking to return winning streak tomorrow by winning the match against Chittagong Abahani Limited.

While the post city team Chittagong Abahani Limited also are in good shape in the second round and they are also desperate to improve their position in the points table by winning the tomorrow's match against Sheikh Russel KC.

Sheikh Russel earlier beat Brothers Union Club by 1-0 goal, defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals and lost to Mohammedan SC by 0-1 goal while Chittagong Abahani Limited beat Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal, lost to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-3 goals and edged past Arambagh Krira Sangha by 1-0 goal in their respective second round matches.

In another match, title aspirant Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club meet Arambagh Krira Sangha that kicks off at 4 pm at the same venue.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club currently stand at third position in the points table with 32 points with nine wins and five draw from 14 matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha, who already faced relegation, remained at their previous collection of two points with thirteen defeats and two draws playing 15 matches.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club maintained their tremendous form in the league and it's expected that they are easily going to register another win against Arambagh Krira Sangha, who are still struggling to register their maiden victory in the league.

In the third match of the day, Saif Sporting Club will play against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra that begins at 9 pm.

Saif Sporting Club currently stand at seventh position in the points table with 23 points with seven wins, six defeats and two draws from 15 matches while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra place at eleventh position in the points table with 10 points with two wins, eight defeats and four draws from 14 outings.

The Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club continued their poor form in the second round of the league as they earlier played to a goalless draw with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society, lost to Mohammedan 0-1 and went down 2-5 to Chittagong Abahani Limited while the freedom fighters Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra lost to 1-2 to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and played to a goalless draw with Arambagh Krira Sangha in their second round matches. -BSS





