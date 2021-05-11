Sri Lanka's Bangladesh-bound touring party enter bio-bubble

Sri Lanka's touring party for the Bangladesh tour has entered into the bio-bubble today (Monday), it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources, the players and the support staff joined the team hotel on Monday and the players will begin training and net-practice from Tuesday.

"They all had PCR tests done on Sunday and at present the results of all are negative. Only the players who are not in this squad are found positive", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Morning.

There are murmurs over the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hosting the three ODIs as per the original schedules. This is due to the strict 14-day quarantine rule in Bangladesh for the invitees coming from India.

However, the BCB is hopeful of resolving the issues soon. The SLC has so far not heard of getting the tour delayed. So far, the three D/N ODIs' are scheduled to be played on 23, 25 and 28th May in Dhaka.

The source also clarified that Avishka, who had failed the fitness test, was not on this squad. "Those who have failed the fitness tests can still be considered for the England tour. They still have time to be fit and give subsequent fitness tests to be eligible for the selection".

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs in England.



India confirms Lanka tour

"The SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) board will be glad to welcome the Indian team for the Limited Over matches in July (as confirmed by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly) before we organise the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in late July/August", the SLC's Managing Committee chairman Prof. Arjuna de Silva, said.

The Indian cricket board is also considering to send Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzi Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav to send them to Sri Lanka to get match ready as IPL is cancelled and the T20 World Cup is coming up. Sri Lanka is considered to be safer than India.

















