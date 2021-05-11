Uttar Baridhara advances one step downing Brothers 3-0



A moment of the match between Uttar Baridhara Club and Brothers Union Club in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday.

Winning the match, the Baridhara team had 12 points from 15 matches. Brothers, on the other hand, were at the same 12th place with five points from 16 matches.

Uttar Baridhara boys went ahead in the 14th minute of the match. Following an assist of local striker Sumon Reza, Egyptian right winger Mostafa Mahmoud Kahraba sent the ball home to present the team with a lead. The same duo doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

The Baridhara boys saw the third goal as striker Sujon Biswas hit the net in the 78th minute and it was striker Sumon Reza who assisted for the gaol once again. To be honest, that striker Sumon was the actual game maker for Baridhara in the match.

There are three matches today (Tuesday). Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha will play in the first match at 4:00pm while the second match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Chittagong Abahani will be played at 7:00pm and the last one will be played at 9:00pm when Saif Sporting Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will face each other.

Among them, Jamal boys are currently at the third place with 32 points playing 14 matches while their opponents Arambagh boys are languishing at the bottom of the 13-team point table with only two points playing all the 15 matches. Russel boys are at the fifth place with 26 points from 15 matches while opponents Chittagong Abahani boys are breathing right behind their neck with 25 points playing same amount of matches. Saif Sporting Club is at the seventh place with 23 points from 15 matches and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at tenth place with ten points from 14 matches.

Arambagh Krira Sangha is not showing any good sign this season. After failures in the first round the team management replaced its foreign recruits and other changes were made and yet the team had failed to show any improvement in the second round. If this condition continues there is chance that the Arambagh boys will lose spot in the league to be demoted to the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL).

The second round of the ongoing league will have a 40-day break with the three matches today due to holy Eid celebration and the joint qualifiers of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The matches are to resume from the 22nd of next month. BFF will confirm that later.



















