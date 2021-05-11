Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Drought casts shadow over boro yield in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Khulna, May 10 : These days,farmersin Khulna district are a worried lot.Having grappled with drought and the unrelented heat wave for the past eight months, the farmers fear they may not be ableto even recover the production cost of boro paddy this year.
Though thefarmers are now looking towards the government for some financial help, there has been word from the authorities concerned on the situation so far. "We expected a good harvest, but inclement weather played spoilsport in harvesting this year," said a farmer.
In fact,the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Khulna has set a target to produce 57,000 metric tonnes of boro paddy on 57,540 hectares of landthis year, of which21,000 hectares have been brought under the dry season rice cultivation in Dumuria upazila alone.
Already, many farmers have harvested their paddy and threshing work is on. Boro is the dry season irrigated rice crop planted between December and early February and harvested from April to June.
However,the production of boro paddy may not be as projected in Khulna this year.Experts also attribute the inevitable shortfall in boro paddy output todrought, excessive heat, and dry weather in the district.  Additional deputy director of Khulna DAE, Mohammad Atiqul Islam told UNB, "Boro paddy cultivation depends on adequate irrigation.Absence of rain for the past eight months and high temperature have damaged borocrops."  
According to experts, boro paddy can tolerate upto 36 degreesCelsiusbut mercury soared 40 degrees last month in Khulna. "However, the production of high-yielding varieties is unlikely to take a hit," said an expert.  
One mound of paddy is sold anywherebetween Tk 1,050-1,100 in local markets.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese Embassy invites essays from Bangladeshi friends
Drought casts shadow over boro yield in Khulna
Tenant drugs landlord, murders his wife before robbing the house
Shab-e-Qadr observed
Prince Misizulu named next Zulu king amid family feud
'New sounds from Mars: NASA rover records helicopter flight
Limiting global warming could greatly cut sea-level rise, scientists find
Cutting methane emissions key to slowing warming: UN


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft