Tenant drugs landlord, murders his wife before robbing the house

Narayanganj, May 10 : A 50-year-old woman was killed by a tenant who then robbed the house in Narayanganj's Sonargaon on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as landlady Hosne Ara, mother of Al Amin. The incident occurred at Jhauchar village of the upazila. Accused Harun ur Rashid strangled the landlady to death and robbed the house with his wife.

Al Amin, son of the deceased said Harun ur Rashid and his wife Sultana worked in a local factory in the area and have been living in the house as tenants for the last five months.

"My father had a good relationship with the tenant Harun ur Rashid. He and his wife used to come to our house. Sultana, the tenant's wife, knew where my mother kept money and gold ornaments."

Last Saturday night, Harun ur Rashid gave my father sleeping pills while gossiping and my mother was killed, he added. He further said that they fled with all gold ornaments and cash from the house.

Sonargaon Police Station OC Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said the body was recovered and sent to the Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy. -UNB















