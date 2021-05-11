Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Tenant drugs landlord, murders his wife before robbing the house

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Narayanganj, May 10 : A 50-year-old woman was killed by a tenant who then robbed the house in Narayanganj's Sonargaon on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as landlady Hosne Ara, mother of Al Amin.  The incident occurred at Jhauchar village of the upazila.  Accused Harun ur Rashid strangled the landlady to death and robbed the house with his wife.
Al Amin, son of the deceased said Harun ur Rashid and his wife Sultana worked in a local factory in the area and have been living in the house as tenants for the last five months.
"My father had a good relationship with the tenant Harun ur Rashid. He and his wife used to come to our house. Sultana, the tenant's wife, knew where my mother kept money and gold ornaments."
Last Saturday night, Harun ur Rashid gave my father sleeping pills while gossiping and my mother was killed, he added.  He further said that they fled with all gold ornaments and cash from the house.
Sonargaon Police Station OC Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said the body was recovered and sent to the Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese Embassy invites essays from Bangladeshi friends
Drought casts shadow over boro yield in Khulna
Tenant drugs landlord, murders his wife before robbing the house
Shab-e-Qadr observed
Prince Misizulu named next Zulu king amid family feud
'New sounds from Mars: NASA rover records helicopter flight
Limiting global warming could greatly cut sea-level rise, scientists find
Cutting methane emissions key to slowing warming: UN


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft