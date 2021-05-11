Shab-e-Qadr observed

The Muslims of the country observed the holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Decree) on Sunday night with due solemnity and religious fervour.

The prayer of Shab-e-Qadr, the night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is considered as better than 1,000 nights to the Muslim devotees.

However, very poor presence of the devotees was seen in the mosques due to the Covid 19 pandemic and restriction imposed by the government to contain the deadly virus infection. The devotees had to maintain health guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Most devotees were engaged in offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals at their homes. But, a section of people were seen to visit graveyards in the city to offer prayer for their relatives.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion.

According to the holy Quran, the night is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of almighty Allah with all decrees.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights which is likely to occur on one of the odd number nights in the last 10 days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th of the holy month.

Muslim devotees usually pass the whole night offering special prayers, recitations from the holy Quran, holding milad-mahfil, zikr and other religious rituals at mosques and in their houses, seeking blessings of the almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

It was a public holiday on the occasion. All public and private offices remained closed on the occasion.

The newspapers published special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels telecasted special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

To the Muslims, the entire month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual training. Besides fasting, they devote themselves to praying, reciting the holy Quran and offering charity.













