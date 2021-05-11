Philippines plans military hub in South China Sea

MANILA, May 10: The Philippine military will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to fund a logistics hub on Thitu Island, its chief General Cirilito Sobejana said, as the nation seeks to sustain patrols in the South China Sea. It's also planning to place high-resolution, night-capable cameras to monitor activities around islands claimed by the Philippines, he said.

"Our objective is to drive away Chinese maritime militia and other Chinese vessels from our exclusive economic zone," Sobejana said.

China can resolve the dispute with the Philippines through their "common consensus to have dialogue and consultation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing Monday in Beijing, when asked about the Philippine military's plan. Certain people are stirring up the issue, she added, without elaborating. -CNN