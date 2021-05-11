Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
News in brief

China to separate line on Mount Everest over C-19 fears

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, May 10: China will set up a "separation line" on the peak of Mount Everest to avoid possible Covid-19 infections by climbers from virus-hit Nepal, state media reported, after dozens were taken ill from the summit's base camp.
While the virus first emerged in China in late 2019, it has largely been brought under control in the country through a series of strict lockdowns and border closures.
Over 30 sick climbers were evacuated from base camp on the Nepalese side of the world's highest peak in recent weeks as Nepal faces a deadly second wave, raising fears that the virus might ruin a bumper climbing season.
Mount Everest straddles the China-Nepal border, with the north slope belonging to China.     -AFP


