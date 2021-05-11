1,400 migrants land on Italy's Lampedusa

ROME, May 10: More than 1,400 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa at the weekend, media reports said Sunday. The mass landings sparked calls from far-right politicians for action to stem the flow, amid fresh moves by Italian authorities against the rescue boats who operate in the central Mediterranean.

Some 15 boats arrived on Lampedusa from Saturday night onwards, Italian news agencies said -- one of them with almost 400 people of different nationalities on board, including 24 women and children. The arrivals were condemned by Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party who is facing trial in Sicily for refusing to allow migrants to disembark while he was interior minister in August 2019.

"With millions of Italians in difficulty, we cannot think of thousands of illegal immigrants," he said, demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi to discuss the issue. Charity Alarm Phone meanwhile appealed for help to pick up five boats carrying more than 400 people in distress in Maltese waters, warning: "The situations on board are critical... Rescue is needed now!"

Italy is a prime entry point for Europe-bound migrants, and more than half a million people have landed on its shores since the start of 2015, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). -AFP















