Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:56 AM
Home Foreign News

300 hurt as Palestinians, Israeli police clash at al-Aqsa mosque

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Palestinian protesters run from Israeli security forces amid clashes in Jerusalem's Old City on May 10, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. : AFP

JÉRUSALEM, May 10: More than 300 people were wounded Monday in renewed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, as an Israeli celebration of its 1967 takeover of Jerusalem risked inflaming tensions.
Palestinians hurled rocks at Israeli officers in riot gear who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, an AFP correspondent at the scene said following a night of sporadic clashes in annexed east Jerusalem.
Loud booms and angry screams echoed from the ancient stone walls of the compound, revered by both Jews and Muslims, where Palestinians had built makeshift barricades and the ground was littered with rocks, stun grenade fragments and other debris.
Israeli police restricted access to Al-Aqsa to Palestinians aged over 40, checking identification of anyone who wanted to access the plaza.
Following a call from Al-Aqsa's director, Sheikh Omar Kiswani, worshippers later cleared the plaza of debris so prayers during the holy month of Ramadan could resume.  
Inset: A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli security forces. photo

The violence since Friday has been Jerusalem's worst since 2017, fuelled by a long-running bid by Jewish settlers to evict several Palestinian families from their nearby east Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal in the case originally set for Monday was pushed back by the justice ministry due to the tensions.
Despite mounting international condemnation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support for the Israeli police's "just struggle", praising the "steadfastness that the Israeli police and our security forces are currently displaying".
Police said Jewish "prayers continue as usual" at the Western Wall, which adjoins the esplanade, adding that "we will not let extremists threaten the safety of the public".
The UN Security Council was to hold an informal meeting at Tunisia's request later Monday on the unrest that has escalated since the last Friday prayers of Ramadan.    -AFP


