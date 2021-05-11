



Food assistance in different districts

The Eid gifts were provided on behalf of Tangail Police Training Centre (PTC).

PTC Commandant Md Moynul Islam, NDC (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Rahim Shah Chowdhury, and SP Salma Sayed Poli were present at the distribution function.

About 650 families of Chhawali and Bhatkura villages got the Eid gifts. The function was held maintaining social distance.

Each family got 5 kg rice, 1 kg lentil, 1 litre oil, 2 kg potato, 2 packet lachchha semai, and 1 packet vermicelli.

GAIBANDHA: About 400 poor people who are affected from Covid-19 got food assistance from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in the district on Monday morning.

A food distribution function was also held on the ground of Islamia High School of the district town with president of BDRCS Gaibandha unit and also chairman of Zila ParishadAtaur Rahman Sarkar Ata in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, addressed the function as chief guest.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Secretary of the unit Rezaul Karim Reza, unit members Mridul Mostafiz Jhantu and Rezaunnabi Razu.

Whip MahabubAra Begum Gini, in her speech, said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stood beside the corona-affected people of the country with humanitarian assistance to help them pass the hard times without food crisis.

Later Whip Gini formally inaugurated distribution of the food packages to the distressed people.

Each of them got a package of food containing 7.50 kg rice, one kg pulse, one kg salt, one kg sugar, 500 gram Suji and one liter Soya bean oil.

DC Md Wahiduzzaman handed over food packets to 35 hawkers of different newspapers at a function.

FENI: On the occasion of Ramadan, newspaper hawkers got food assistance from deputy commissioner (DC) of the district on Sunday afternoon.

DC Md Wahiduzzaman handed over food packets to 35 hawkers of different newspapers at a function.

Additional DC Md Golam Zakaria, Additional District Magistrate Azgar Ali, ex-president of Feni Press Club's Abu Taher Bhuiya, and Manager of Mahipal Newspaper Agents Raju Ahmed were present at that time.