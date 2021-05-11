Video
Home Countryside

3 Bhaluka cops suspended for ‘extorting from rickshaw-puller’

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, May 10: Three policemen have been closed for allegedly extorting money from a rickshaw-puller in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
Three cops including Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhaluka Bharadoba Highway Police Station (PS) Abu Taher were closed to police lines on Friday night.
It was learned that the accused took Tk 700 from rickshaw-puller Shamim in Bhaluka Bus Stand area on Tuesday night.
The next day Shamim had to fast without taking Sehri as he did not have any money.
The victim, later, informed the matter to Bhaluka Upazila Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad.
As the chairman posted a status regarding the incident on Facebook on Wednesday night, it went viral on the social media platform.
The accused were suspended after the matter came to the notice of the higher administration.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bharadoba Highway PS Moshiur Rahman said an investigation committee was formed in this connection.


