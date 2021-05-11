2 electrocuted at Ulipur

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, May 10: Two people including a minor girl were electrocuted in separate incidents in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

A man was electrocuted in the upazila at around 10am.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 45, was the son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Apuar Khata Chilakhana Village under Pandul Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing the electricity line at home, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, a minor girl was electrocuted in the upazila at around 8:30am.

The deceased was identified as Rokaiya Jannat Futali, 10, daughter of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Farazipara Village under Dharanibari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rokaiya came in contact with a live electric wire while she was switching on a ceiling fan, which left her dead on the spot.

Residential Medical Officer of Ulipur Upazila Health Complex Dr Maidul Islam confirmed the incidents.



