Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:56 AM
2 electrocuted at Ulipur

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, May 10: Two people including a minor girl were electrocuted in separate incidents in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
A man was electrocuted in the upazila at around 10am.
Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 45, was the son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Apuar Khata Chilakhana Village under Pandul Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing the electricity line at home, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
On the other hand, a minor girl was electrocuted in the upazila at around 8:30am.
The deceased was identified as Rokaiya Jannat Futali, 10, daughter of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Farazipara Village under Dharanibari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Rokaiya came in contact with a live electric wire while she was switching on a ceiling fan, which left her dead on the spot.
Residential Medical Officer of Ulipur Upazila Health Complex Dr Maidul Islam confirmed the incidents.


