Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:55 AM
Home Countryside

Four killed in road accidents in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our  Correspondents

At least four people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Natore and Sirajganj, in three days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A van-puller was killed as a truck smashed the vehicle in Baraigram Upazila of the  district on Monday morning.
Deceased Abdul Quddus, 50, was a resident of Upalshohor Village.
Local UP member Nur Islam Siddiqi said a truck rammed into the van at Razzaq intersection on the Banpara-Hatikumrul Highway, leaving its puller critically injured. He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College where he died.
SIRAJGANJ: At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Saturday and Sunday.
A motorcyclist was killed as a private car hit his vehicle in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district early Sunday.
Deceased Sadiqul Haq, 29, was the son of Niamul Haq, a resident of Gosairhat Upazila in Shariatpur District.
Bangabandhu Bridge West Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahin Choudhury said the accident took place in Jhaoil over-bridge area in the early hours when the private car was trying to overtake another vehicle, leaving three people including Sadiqul injured.
The injured were taken to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where Sadiqul succumbed to his injuries.
In another road accident, Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident, two brothers have been killed as a human hauler carrying them turned turtle on the road at Kalikapur Village under Solonga Police Station (PS) of the district.
The deceased were identified as Osman Ali, 55, and Nur Islam, 38. Both of them were cattle traders.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Andul Quader Jilani said the siblings met the tragic end of their lives while returning home with cows in the evening.


