Lightning kills two in two dists

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:55 AM
Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondents

A minor boy and a housewife were killed by lightning strike in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Sirajganj, on Sunday.
KISHOREGANJ: A seven-year-old boy was killed by lightning strike in  Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Md Ripon, 7, was the son of late Iqbal, a resident of Uttar Charpumdi Village under the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Hossainpur Police Station Md Mostafizur Rahman said a thunderbolt struck him when he was flying kite in a field in the area, leaving him dead on the spot.
SIRAJGANJ: A 32-year-old housewife was killed after getting hit by lightning strike in  Kazipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Kulsum Khatun was the wife of Lal Mia, a resident of Tekani union. Lal Mia said his wife went to their agricultural land to Char Cheinna Village where she was struck by thunderbolt.


