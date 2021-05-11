Lightning kills two in two dists

A minor boy and a housewife were killed by lightning strike in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Sirajganj, on Sunday.

KISHOREGANJ: A seven-year-old boy was killed by lightning strike in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Md Ripon, 7, was the son of late Iqbal, a resident of Uttar Charpumdi Village under the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Hossainpur Police Station Md Mostafizur Rahman said a thunderbolt struck him when he was flying kite in a field in the area, leaving him dead on the spot.

SIRAJGANJ: A 32-year-old housewife was killed after getting hit by lightning strike in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Kulsum Khatun was the wife of Lal Mia, a resident of Tekani union. Lal Mia said his wife went to their agricultural land to Char Cheinna Village where she was struck by thunderbolt.











