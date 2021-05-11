Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dashmina fishers frustrated for not getting expected hilsa in rivers

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the fishing boats lying idle in Dashmina Upazila of Patuakhali. photo: observer

The photo shows the fishing boats lying idle in Dashmina Upazila of Patuakhali. photo: observer

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, May 10: Fishermen in Dashmina Upazila of the district have become frustrated as they are not getting expected hilsa in Tentulia and Buragouranga rivers.
After two months of official ban on fishing,  they started fishing again in the rivers, but they have fallen in frustration. They are empty-handed when they returned to fishing stations.
The fishing ban time was from March 1 to April 30 in 40 kilometre river areas in the upazila.
Fishers said, they have been indebted due to the fishing ban;  to pay back their debt, they went to the rivers, but they are not getting not expected fish.
Fisher Md Jasim of Banshbaria Village in Ward No.-7 of Banshbaria Union in the upazila said, "The fishes we are getting are not enough even to lift our fuel cost for trawlers. During the ban time, I have purchased things from shop on credit. I can't pay the credit now."
Fisher Abul Bashar of Sayed Zafar Village in Sadar Union of the upazila said, "We are not getting more than two/three pieces of hilsa a day.
But we, six fishermen, are spending Tk 3,000 daily."
"We thought we will get huge fish after the ban period", he mentioned.
Proprietor of Mama Bhagne Matsa Aarat at Banshbaria Fishing Station Md Jahangir Alam said, "I have been indebted hugely during the ban time. Taking money from Dhaka's Mokam, I have given loan to the fishers. But we are frustrated after seeing fishers returning from rivers with two/three pieces of hilsa."
Abidul Hasan Jewel, proprietor of Golkhali Matsa Bhandar at Golkhali Fishing Station in Ward No.-9 of Sadar Union said, a warehouse requires Tk 3,000 t0 4,000 per day for ice and labourers.
But, he added, fishers cannot supply fish due to scarcity of fish in rivers. "We are in tension," he mentioned.
Dashmina Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Mahbub Alam Talukdar said. fish availability can decline in rivers for long gap of rainfall; besides, it can  be caused by navigability crisis as numerous small and big chars have developed in the middle of rivers.
The thin presence of fish can also happen because of increased number of fishers and nets in rivers, he explained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food assistance in different districts
3 Bhaluka cops suspended for ‘extorting from rickshaw-puller’
29th death anniv of Sekandar Ali observed   
2 electrocuted at Ulipur
Four killed in road accidents in 2 dists
Lightning kills two in two dists
Dashmina fishers frustrated for not getting expected hilsa in rivers
Mango harvesting in Natore begins today


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft