Dashmina fishers frustrated for not getting expected hilsa in rivers



The photo shows the fishing boats lying idle in Dashmina Upazila of Patuakhali. photo: observer

After two months of official ban on fishing, they started fishing again in the rivers, but they have fallen in frustration. They are empty-handed when they returned to fishing stations.

The fishing ban time was from March 1 to April 30 in 40 kilometre river areas in the upazila.

Fishers said, they have been indebted due to the fishing ban; to pay back their debt, they went to the rivers, but they are not getting not expected fish.

Fisher Md Jasim of Banshbaria Village in Ward No.-7 of Banshbaria Union in the upazila said, "The fishes we are getting are not enough even to lift our fuel cost for trawlers. During the ban time, I have purchased things from shop on credit. I can't pay the credit now."

Fisher Abul Bashar of Sayed Zafar Village in Sadar Union of the upazila said, "We are not getting more than two/three pieces of hilsa a day.

But we, six fishermen, are spending Tk 3,000 daily."

"We thought we will get huge fish after the ban period", he mentioned.

Proprietor of Mama Bhagne Matsa Aarat at Banshbaria Fishing Station Md Jahangir Alam said, "I have been indebted hugely during the ban time. Taking money from Dhaka's Mokam, I have given loan to the fishers. But we are frustrated after seeing fishers returning from rivers with two/three pieces of hilsa."

Abidul Hasan Jewel, proprietor of Golkhali Matsa Bhandar at Golkhali Fishing Station in Ward No.-9 of Sadar Union said, a warehouse requires Tk 3,000 t0 4,000 per day for ice and labourers.

But, he added, fishers cannot supply fish due to scarcity of fish in rivers. "We are in tension," he mentioned.

Dashmina Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Mahbub Alam Talukdar said. fish availability can decline in rivers for long gap of rainfall; besides, it can be caused by navigability crisis as numerous small and big chars have developed in the middle of rivers.

The thin presence of fish can also happen because of increased number of fishers and nets in rivers, he explained.









