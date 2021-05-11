Video
Letter To the Editor

Entrepreneurs are the saviors!

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Dear Sir
The youngsters of our country are the future of Bangladesh. But after graduation most of them are spending years to find a suitable job. Some get their desired job, some don't. Some people idly spend their precious time with no productivity. They are not just wasting their time and valuable youth, they are also wasting national resources.

This situation is increasing the unemployment rate, the future generation become frustrated. This is a very common scenario in Bangladesh and why wouldn't be!  Out of frustration many people commit suicide. This is utterly sad. To some extent our country is responsible as well.

However, the job analysts think that there are few job compared to the number of unemployed candidates. Though the job number is increasing, the job seekers are increasing geometrically. To become self employed, many people are choosing startups and entrepreneurship.

If we analyse today's context, only entrepreneurship can be the solution of this unemployment problem. This will create self reliance among people as it has bright future.  We need to encourage more people to be empowered through entrepreneurship. Young people of Bangladesh need to adapt with the risk-taking mentality and be supportive to the uprising entrepreneurs.

Abir Hasan Khan Himel
Student, North South University



