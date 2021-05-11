

Kawsar Uddin Mahmud



Though the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been listed as a "Variant of Interest" (VOI) by the World Health Organization, experts assume that this could soon be added to the list of "Variant of Concern" (VOC). Including rapid transmissibility, more severe disease, increased hospitalizations and deaths and reduced effectiveness of treatments and vaccines, this "Variant of Interest" is moulding its shape newly and turning into the "Variant of Concern" severely. Even, no one can guarantee that this will not turn into the "Variant of High Consequence" (VOHC).



Indian "double mutant" variant which is officially known as "B.1.617" was first detected in October 2020. This variant is first detected in 220 out of 361 Covid samples in the western region of India between January to March and later the experts found its rapid phase throughout the country. This is already spotted in more than 21 countries all over the world, according to the GISAID global database. In the UK, 103 cases got found of this variant since February; as a result, the UK banned Indians from coming to the country. UK's Public health England has listed the variant as "Variant under investigation". Many experts argue that it is not so severe and horrific variant though they could not find out the ways of mitigating it.



This "double mutant" variant has perniciously injured the economic and health stabilities of India over the last few months which causes of losing hundreds of people who lost their lives unawares within a very short time. Who could think and predict this situation what India is facing? What if Bangladesh faces a more serious catastrophe after having found new cases of Covid-19 variant recently?



Variant B.1.617 in Bangladesh: Concern and expectation



To talk about the lockdown, Bangladesh is following an incompatible way of protesting this virus, according to analysts. In some contexts, it is following very hard rules and regulations to protect people whereas many other sectors are open and crowded. Since the new variant got found in India, Bangladeshi policymakers were very much aware of it but failed to follow hard rules of lockdown against the entrance of people from India, what the United Kingdom followed very aptly, which could be followed by Bangladesh Government fighting this variant. Moreover, lockdown changed its scheme and depiction in Bangladesh where it's only applied to education, government and some private job sectors but markets, industries, bazaars and transports are all on and open.



The healthcare sector is one of the important sectors of a welfare state that can be figured out as a 'trump card' for any regime. However, Bangladesh healthcare sector lacks responsiveness, reliability, and empathy, and it got inadequate to deliver proper health care to the public. The biggest part of healthcare facilities is widely concerned with urban areas, rather being with urban and rural both, that creates 'a healthcare divide'.



Talking about Bangladesh' vaccine policy, we must discover ourselves in a very peculiar crisis. India's Serum Institute is vehemently struggling to meet its Covid-19 vows. Though our Finance Minister warns Serum Institute to refund the money as they are incompetent to provide vaccines, Bangladesh could be very prudent if it initiate to produce Bio-Tech vaccine earlier. Bangladesh, also, could uphold its foreign policy tenet "Friendship to All and Malice towards None" to manage vaccines from Russia and China going beyond the hegemonic reign of India in this context. At the end of the day, it is not only a policy failure but also a natural outcome in which we must struggle.



Every one of Bangladeshi intellectuals follows a very tricky way of talking on the corruption issue. After Covid-19 spilt over throughout the country Shahed, Sabrina and many others turned on their nasty business to gain millions of money from the general people of this developing country. Bangladesh government handled and punished these corrupted generals very well but many are still clandestine. Greedy people have no morality and they never think of the effects of their deeds. Their concern is only maximizing the interest and making the profit. For this reason, the people of this developing country are the victims of crucial policies and deprived of having good healthcare.



To end this analysis, in this acute situation, the Bangladesh government should seriously commence new measures to protect this nation from the new variant of Covid-19. This is a quest of ensuring the security of lives, not just about criticizing a system. Besides structural development, the Bangladesh government must be concerned with the healthcare sector, financial management sector and security of mass people. At the end of the day, people keep alive a country by paying taxes but if they don't get security, happiness and standard of living in returns, it may make them hostile and pessimistic about a regime.

The writer is pursuing his BSS, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka













Bangladesh has tremendously developed over the last decade in terms of structural development but its other shortcomings remind us to be prepared to face a hazardous catastrophe. Patchy lockdown, poor healthcare sector, poor management, inapt vaccine management policy, healthy corruption and unstable social order may help this variant to create an acute disorder in the health sector and the throughout the country. 