World Intellectual Property Day and the way forward



Wolora Afrin Rasna



With decades passing by, the number of trademark registrations and filings are in its rise. The national and international registration with not much different in numbers are still making mark in the graph when it comes to development. Patents on the other hand, having more international filings than national ones, where comes the hurdle that needs to be overcome to have the mark in the graph of development? Is it the innovation that is questionable to the drafting itself for not getting through? The Patents and Design Act 1911 is still the current law and the new Patents Act is yet to come in to force.



It's been more than two decades since the Copyright Act 2000 (as amended in 2005) is in force, however, not a single case as of now has been reported. A country which is rich in tradition and culture where high valuation of intellectual property vests in songs and cinemas, so popular in the middle east and other nations, the creators are deprived of their royalties and the government on its taxes and revenues leading a path of extinction of inherited creative minds and vulnerable creators to switching of profession resulting no new creation of great legends.



Geographical Indication Act 2013 comes with protection of the GI products of Bangladesh. As of now, three products have been registered Jamdani, Hilsha, Khirshapat Mango, and the others on its way for acceptance. Trade secrets still lacks its awareness and importance as well as enforcement. Many companies, individuals, organizations are taking benefits for not having any proper agreements while sharing any ideas or projects or any advancement.



The main areas that needs focus to flourish the IP industry is awareness, capacity building, expertise, trainings and unity of the stakeholders to create a better world to sustain. Creation of more creators shall be given priority over the business, because if the creators are destroyed and no new creators are born, no business can evolve. Proper law in protecting rights and enforcement remains vital. The expertise in IP sector to be identified and given preference so that the loopholes and for the nation a healthy IP industry can be build up which is beneficial to all.



The Digital Security Act 2018 and its rules needs interpretation in harmony with the IP laws for proper identification and enforcement is also very important when it comes to protection of moral and economic right. Export and import policy, the Money Laundering and Prevention Act 2002 (as amended in 2008 and 2012), tax issues all must be taken care of while enforcing any IP right. Accession to new Treaties for default protection of rights and handling the pressure from the developed countries where IP rights are strictly maintained can be a challenge, to be evaded with time. In the era of digital world, where privacy and data is being monetized and contributes as a source of revenue by many business enterprises, for lack of law, policies and expertise, its high time for specialized cyber protection and data governance unit for a better Bangladesh.



Barrister is Wolora Afrin Rasna

Founder and President Women in IP Bangladesh Secretary General, Copyright Society (LCSCF)















The importance of intellectual property is inevitable when it comes to economic growth and creation of employment. Bangladesh is in its 50 years now, while dreaming of a digital Bangladesh, we must also focus on protecting all the innovation that will be driving to create the dream come true. Bangladesh which is highly enriched with diverse culture, deeply rooted heritage that is clearly reflected through the literature, paintings, music, cinema, clothing, architecture and so on. This culture and tradition that is so different from other nation and which also needs care and protection for the survival.With decades passing by, the number of trademark registrations and filings are in its rise. The national and international registration with not much different in numbers are still making mark in the graph when it comes to development. Patents on the other hand, having more international filings than national ones, where comes the hurdle that needs to be overcome to have the mark in the graph of development? Is it the innovation that is questionable to the drafting itself for not getting through? The Patents and Design Act 1911 is still the current law and the new Patents Act is yet to come in to force.It's been more than two decades since the Copyright Act 2000 (as amended in 2005) is in force, however, not a single case as of now has been reported. A country which is rich in tradition and culture where high valuation of intellectual property vests in songs and cinemas, so popular in the middle east and other nations, the creators are deprived of their royalties and the government on its taxes and revenues leading a path of extinction of inherited creative minds and vulnerable creators to switching of profession resulting no new creation of great legends.Geographical Indication Act 2013 comes with protection of the GI products of Bangladesh. As of now, three products have been registered Jamdani, Hilsha, Khirshapat Mango, and the others on its way for acceptance. Trade secrets still lacks its awareness and importance as well as enforcement. Many companies, individuals, organizations are taking benefits for not having any proper agreements while sharing any ideas or projects or any advancement.The main areas that needs focus to flourish the IP industry is awareness, capacity building, expertise, trainings and unity of the stakeholders to create a better world to sustain. Creation of more creators shall be given priority over the business, because if the creators are destroyed and no new creators are born, no business can evolve. Proper law in protecting rights and enforcement remains vital. The expertise in IP sector to be identified and given preference so that the loopholes and for the nation a healthy IP industry can be build up which is beneficial to all.The Digital Security Act 2018 and its rules needs interpretation in harmony with the IP laws for proper identification and enforcement is also very important when it comes to protection of moral and economic right. Export and import policy, the Money Laundering and Prevention Act 2002 (as amended in 2008 and 2012), tax issues all must be taken care of while enforcing any IP right. Accession to new Treaties for default protection of rights and handling the pressure from the developed countries where IP rights are strictly maintained can be a challenge, to be evaded with time. In the era of digital world, where privacy and data is being monetized and contributes as a source of revenue by many business enterprises, for lack of law, policies and expertise, its high time for specialized cyber protection and data governance unit for a better Bangladesh.Barrister is Wolora Afrin RasnaFounder and President Women in IP Bangladesh Secretary General, Copyright Society (LCSCF)