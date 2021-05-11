

Government must offer cash, food support to the poor



A study conducted by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), found that people living below the poverty line increased to 42 per cent during the lockdown period compared to 2018 when it was 21.6 per cent. However, Tk2, 500 crore was allocated for free food distribution, to support the disadvantaged people. Unfortunately, government could spend only 43 per cent of the funds. 35 lakh people received Tk2, 500 in cash support each, though the target was 50 lakh. Now, the concern is not the unavailability of funds, rather it is the inefficiency and incapacity to spend the funds.



Unquestionably, Covid-19 had broadened inequalities in terms of income, wealth and consumptions. In one year, the price of rice went up by 20 per cent but people's income fell. The poor became poorer, while a section of these people needs targeted support. Inequalities in education have been widening during the pandemic. Child labour and early marriages are also rising.



In order to address the problems, government has to focus on ensuring consumptions by low-income people and employment generation at small and medium enterprises. There should be a separate budget for children who are facing difficulties because of the pandemic. Money should be allocated for health safety of factory workers as well. Labour-intensive sectors should get tax benefits. Cash and food support should be raised, social safety net should be expanded and the public health expenditure should be hiked significantly.



Strengthening administrative monitoring and institutional reforms are imperative to ensure the proper and efficient spending of public funds allocated for the disadvantaged. The need of the lower tier of the population should be considered while formulating the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. Stakeholders should be engaged in implementing the support schemes. In addition, taxes should not be increased in the next fiscal year on employment generating small and medium industries.



