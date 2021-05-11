AIBL recommends 15pc cash dividend

Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Business

Banking Event

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has recommended 15% Cash Dividend for the year ended on 31st December 2020 subject to the approval of the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The decision was taken in the 358th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank, held on Sunday, says a press release.
Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Chairman of the Board presided over the virtual meeting also decided that the 26th Virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank will be held on 9th August 2021 and Record Date will be 10th June 2021.
Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Md. Abdus Salam, Members Alhajj Salim Rahman, Badiur Rahman, Mahbubul Alam, Alhajj Hafez Md. Enayetullah,  Alhajj Nazmul Ahsan Khaled, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammed Haroon, Alhajj Md Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Md. Amir Uddin PPM, M. Kamaluddin Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Senior Executive Vice President and Company Secretary Md. Mahmudur Rahman and other Senior Executives were present in the meeting.



