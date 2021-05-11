Video
Indiaâ€™s import checks face scrutiny at WTO

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, May 10: India's recent import curbs have come under scrutiny at the World Trade Organization (WTO), with several trading partners raising concerns over the checks placed by the government as part of its policy to encourage domestic production.
At a recent meeting of the committee on market access, the concerns expressed by the trading partners ranged from tyres and air-conditioners to pulses.
Besides, China lodged a protest against higher customs duty on telecom equipment and some other products. Companies from China, including several global giants from the US and Europe, which were exporting goods from across the border have reason to worry, and Beijing's concern may be a reflection of that worry. In addition, Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE are facing restrictions on supply of 5G equipment.
Similarly, the European Union raised concerns about India´s import policies on tyres. Last summer, the government had decided to licence the import of tyres into the country, moving it out of the open general list. The decision, cheered by domestic manufacturers, has faced criticism from several multinational players.    -TNN


